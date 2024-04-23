Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $237.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,542. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.77 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.31 and its 200 day moving average is $225.87.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

