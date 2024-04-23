Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $701,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.49. 2,438,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,933. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

