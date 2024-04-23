The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716,259 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.36% of Walt Disney worth $600,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 34,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.99. 6,866,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,038,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

