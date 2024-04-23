Aspire Private Capital LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGCB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 47,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.58. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th.

