DeepOnion Market Capitalization Tops $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00110868 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00039235 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00017296 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002808 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

