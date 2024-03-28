Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 175 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $100,508,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $99,035,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,562 shares of company stock valued at $35,446,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

