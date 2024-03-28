Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse comprises approximately 3.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,809 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $157.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,082,837. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.