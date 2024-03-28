Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Releases Earnings Results

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Down 13.5 %

KAVL stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

Featured Stories

