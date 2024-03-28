Short Interest in CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Grows By 170.0%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CCA Industries Price Performance

Shares of CCA Industries stock remained flat at $0.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. CCA Industries has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter. CCA Industries had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

