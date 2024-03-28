West Oak Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.55. 190,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,772. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

