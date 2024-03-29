438 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 113.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $607.33 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $634.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $581.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $262.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

