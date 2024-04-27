Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.25.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$11.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$11.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Over the last three months, insiders sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

