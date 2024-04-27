Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.89.

TSE MTL opened at C$13.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.20. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

