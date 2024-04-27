BMO Capital Markets Cuts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTL. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded Mullen Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.89.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.10 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

