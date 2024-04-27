Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.69.

TSE:ELD opened at C$20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$22.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Also, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $684,168. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

