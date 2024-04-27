Choice Properties REIT (CHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.87). The business had revenue of C$329.11 million for the quarter.
About Choice Properties REIT
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
