Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$17.80 at Paradigm Capital

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Paradigm Capital from C$14.00 to C$17.80 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Paradigm Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.17.

ARE opened at C$17.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.58.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. Also, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

