goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$220.00 at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$191.89.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$176.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$166.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.39. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$87.00 and a 52 week high of C$180.10.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.5811069 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

