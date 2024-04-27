Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.00.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Trisura Group stock opened at C$42.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 284.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.77. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.05 and a 12-month high of C$44.83.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.7177792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,283 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.