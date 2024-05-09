Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC downgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Twilio by 327.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.