NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.74 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

