TMX Group (TSE:X) Given a C$44.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMX Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.38.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Trading Up 0.9 %

X opened at C$36.38 on Friday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$27.13 and a 52 week high of C$37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.48. The firm has a market cap of C$10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.