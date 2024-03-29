Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance
OTCMKTS AFGVF opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.00. Agfa-Gevaert has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.51.
About Agfa-Gevaert
