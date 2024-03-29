Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance

OTCMKTS AFGVF opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.00. Agfa-Gevaert has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.51.

Get Agfa-Gevaert alerts:

About Agfa-Gevaert

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.