Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ciena in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE CIEN opened at $49.45 on Friday. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,986 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $426,330.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,291.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,190,306. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.
