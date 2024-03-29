iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,106,000 after buying an additional 134,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.90. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

