GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for GameStop in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:GME opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.31 and a beta of -0.42. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GameStop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 806,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 243,608 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 198,140 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

