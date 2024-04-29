Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $101.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMED. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.42, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,015,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $26,671,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 184.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 71,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

