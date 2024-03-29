Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $135.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $120.11. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

