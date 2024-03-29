Tezos Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.17 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $41.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001568 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000941 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000735 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 996,762,955 coins and its circulating supply is 976,124,196 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

