Values Added Financial LLC Sells 9,141 Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Values Added Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the quarter. TCW Transform 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Values Added Financial LLC owned about 0.94% of TCW Transform 500 ETF worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOTE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 96,364.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,589,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,135,000 after buying an additional 14,574,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,890,000 after buying an additional 325,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,280,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,084,000.

Get TCW Transform 500 ETF alerts:

TCW Transform 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOTE stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.67.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Announces Dividend

About TCW Transform 500 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.