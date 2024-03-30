WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 29th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WISeKey International Stock Performance

WKEY opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. WISeKey International has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of WISeKey International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of WISeKey International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WISeKey International during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in WISeKey International by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WISeKey International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

See Also

