Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Lowered by China Renaissance

China Renaissance downgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Baozun Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Baozun

BZUN stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.58. Baozun has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

