UBS Group Boosts Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target to $7.00

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.56. Perimeter Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

