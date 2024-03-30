UBS Group Boosts Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target to $7.00

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Perimeter Solutions Price Performance
Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.56. Perimeter Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.
Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions
About Perimeter Solutions
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perimeter Solutions
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.