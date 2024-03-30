Société Générale Société anonyme’s (SCGLY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

