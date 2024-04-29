Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 1st

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

