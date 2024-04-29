Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

XBIO opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

