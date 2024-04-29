Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Purchases £1,799.85 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £1,799.85 ($2,223.13).

Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 14,804 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £7,994.16 ($9,874.21).

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

LON:PMI opened at GBX 65.12 ($0.80) on Monday. Premier Miton Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of £99.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3,250.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Premier Miton Group Announces Dividend

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

