Steve Murray Acquires 7,874 Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray purchased 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £19,842.48 ($24,508.99).

Chesnara Price Performance

Chesnara stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.11) on Monday. Chesnara plc has a one year low of GBX 242.70 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.58). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £380.14 million, a P/E ratio of -741.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 15.61 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,058.82%.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Featured Articles

