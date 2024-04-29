Morguard North American (MRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.
Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.00 million during the quarter.
Morguard North American has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$16.21.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.
