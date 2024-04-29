Morguard North American (MRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.00 million during the quarter.

Morguard North American Price Performance

Morguard North American has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American Announces Dividend

Morguard North American Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust's investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT's assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

