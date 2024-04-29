Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $198.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.39 and its 200-day moving average is $167.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

