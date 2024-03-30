Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

CSWC stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

