Contrasting Tokens.com (SMURF) and Its Competitors

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) is one of 98 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tokens.com to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokens.com and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 -$10.14 million -4.51 Tokens.com Competitors $2.18 billion $361.50 million 16.00

Analyst Recommendations

Tokens.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tokens.com. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tokens.com and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tokens.com Competitors 393 1359 2135 71 2.48

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Tokens.com’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tokens.com has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Tokens.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -688.37% -39.63% -36.72% Tokens.com Competitors -110.80% -74.85% -21.77%

Summary

Tokens.com rivals beat Tokens.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

