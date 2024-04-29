Robert W. Baird Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $175.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.29. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

