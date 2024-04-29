Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFRD

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $127.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.84. Weatherford International has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $129.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weatherford International news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,170,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,081.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,170,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,455 shares of company stock worth $14,863,464. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.