XOMA’s (XOMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMA opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. XOMA has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.58.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 886.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in XOMA stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.