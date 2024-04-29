XOMA’s (XOMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
XOMA Price Performance
Shares of XOMA opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. XOMA has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.58.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 886.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.