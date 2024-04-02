Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up about 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $273,045,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,816,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.49. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

