CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,188,000 after purchasing an additional 429,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $304.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.29. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. HSBC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

