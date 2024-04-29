Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Cut by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK traded up $3.92 on Monday, reaching $837.38. 68,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,004. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $882.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $749.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DECK

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.