Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 29th (AAPL, AB, ABBV, ABCB, ADVM, AEO, AJG, ALV, AMD, AON)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 29th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $210.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $32.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $253.00 to $252.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $185.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $177.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $315.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $326.00 to $312.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $378.00 to $345.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $60.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $170.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $204.00 to $218.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $230.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $191.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $26.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $67.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $120.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $127.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $48.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $121.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $297.00 to $292.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $315.00 to $300.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by Pivotal Research from $450.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $280.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $335.00 to $285.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $95.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $100.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $250.00 to $300.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $155.00 to $160.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $54.00 to $56.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $57.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $181.00 to $175.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $113.00 to $112.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $70.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $42.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $66.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.20 to $4.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target increased by Argus from $290.00 to $310.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $185.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $225.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $1,000.00 to $975.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $329.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $356.00 to $367.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $330.00 to $345.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $34.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $725.00 to $760.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $600.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its target price cut by Compass Point from $490.00 to $390.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $250.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $48.50 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $166.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $113.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $98.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $127.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $108.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $11.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group from $45.00 to $40.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $4.50. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $63.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $72.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $157.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $39.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $123.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $360.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $436.00 to $416.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $4.00 to $3.25. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $80.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $80.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $525.00 to $530.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $696.00 to $680.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $618.00 to $541.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $645.00 to $484.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $676.00 to $580.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $528.00 to $473.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group from $31.00 to $29.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $89.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $54.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $130.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $173.00 to $162.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $145.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $65.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $793.00 to $796.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $190.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Argus from $68.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $315.00 to $312.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $63.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $58.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

