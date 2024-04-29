8,000 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 82,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Barclays boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.07. 596,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,495. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.52.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

